Johnny Depp files for defamation trial delay to film 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Johnny Depp has reportedly filed documents at the Fairfax Country, Virginia, court to delay the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.



The dashing actor wants to proceed with filming for his role in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3" in London. He, in this regard, has reportedly filed documents at the court to delay the trial.

The film, which is based on characters created by controversial “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, will see Depp reprise his character Gellert Grindelwald.

Depp sued Heard in March, 2019, over an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” where he is not named.

The trial will be held on January 11 through January 28, 2021. However, Warner Bros. is planning to commence principal photography for “Fantastic Beasts 3” from October in London and will finish only by the end of February 2021. Depp has requested the court to delay the hearing to a period between March and June, 2021.

A hearing on the filing will take place Sept. 11. While, a verdict on Depp’s libel suit against Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun is expected this week.