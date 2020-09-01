Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp files for defamation trial delay to film 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 01, 2020

Johnny Depp has reportedly filed documents at the Fairfax Country, Virginia, court to delay the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The dashing actor wants to proceed with filming for his role in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3" in London. He, in this regard, has reportedly filed documents at the court to delay the trial.

The film, which is based on characters created by controversial “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, will see Depp reprise his character Gellert Grindelwald.

Depp sued Heard in March, 2019, over an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” where he is not named.

The trial will be held on January 11 through January 28, 2021. However, Warner Bros. is planning to commence principal photography for “Fantastic Beasts 3” from October in London and will finish only by the end of February 2021. Depp has requested the court to delay the hearing to a period between March and June, 2021.

A hearing on the filing will take place Sept. 11. While, a verdict on Depp’s libel suit against Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun is expected this week.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

Latest

view all