Tuesday Sep 01 2020
Ariana Grande's back stage PDA special with Dalton Gomez leaves fans gushing

Tuesday Sep 01, 2020

Ariana Grande’s back stage PDA special with Dalton Gomez leaves fans gushing

Ariana Grande turned up the heat backstage at the VMAs and fans can’t seem to get enough of her PDA special alongside boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Fans were left gushing over the adorable couple, following Ariana’s performance of Rain on Me with Lady Gaga at the event.

The upload contained over seven pictures, each highlighting Ariana’s upbeat practice session before the big reveal. 

The picture that had fans gushing however came at the very end. The picture in question showcases the couple walking side by side with their hands intertwined.

During a past interview, US Weekly reported that the couple are in it for the long haul and her very invested in their relationship. A source also spoke to the daily regarding the couple’s low-key relationship and claimed, “Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated.”

The source concluded by saying, “He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”

