Selena Gomez gives an earful to body-shaming trolls: 'I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues'

Selena Gomez came forth talking about the rapid changes in her weight giving an earful to all the body-shaming trolls.

The Rare singer, who was diagnosed with autoimmune disease Lupus, revealed that she gained weight because of the ailment.

Revealing how she got insecure of her weight, Gomez told Cosmopolitan, "I've gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot, so I've had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn't matter at all. It's just hateful. It's all it is."



"So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community - into a lifestyle that's beyond make-up and showing you how to apply it."

She added, "It's about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it].

"I don't want this to be about me. I know obviously it's created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it."

In November 2019, Gomez said she gained massive weight because of her Lupus medication.

"I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," the songstress shared.

"It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest," she said.

"I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say," Gomez asserted.