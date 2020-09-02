Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez gives an earful to body-shaming trolls: 'I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Selena Gomez gives an earful to body-shaming trolls: 'I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues'

Selena Gomez came forth talking about the rapid changes in her weight giving an earful to all the body-shaming trolls. 

The Rare singer, who was diagnosed with autoimmune disease Lupus, revealed that she gained weight because of the ailment.

Revealing how she got insecure of her weight, Gomez told Cosmopolitan, "I've gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot, so I've had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn't matter at all. It's just hateful. It's all it is."

"So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community - into a lifestyle that's beyond make-up and showing you how to apply it."

She added, "It's about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it].

"I don't want this to be about me. I know obviously it's created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it."

In November 2019, Gomez said she gained massive weight because of her Lupus medication.

"I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," the songstress shared.

"It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest," she said.

"I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say," Gomez asserted.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report
Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic
Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Latest

view all