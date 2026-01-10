Ralph Fiennes, Chi Lewis-Parry discuss on-screen bond in '28 Years Later'

Ralph Fiennes and Chi Lewis-Parry reflected on their on-screen chemistry in 28 Years Later: Bone Temple.

Directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Alex Garland, the film serves as second chapter in the trilogy, picking up right after Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.

In the film, while the deranged cult leader, Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell), unleashes chaos, the story revolves around Dr Kelson (Fiennes), an empathetic doctor and his unlikely Rage-infected patient Samson (Lewis-Parry).

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the Harry Potter star reflected on Dr Kelson’s mindset and his unwavering empathy. “He’s essentially a man who’s, he’s a doctor, he cares. He has no agenda. He’s got this task of honouring the dead.”

In a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the Rage Virus, Kelson maintained his sanity by clinging to his leftover books, music and his rational thinking.

Marvelling over Kelson’s remarkable psychological stamina, Fiennas noted, “He hasn’t gone mad. Some people would’ve gone violent, or gone mad, or committed suicide. He’s got some strong interior.”

He likened his character to a medieval, “priest-like survivor” in a plagued land finding purpose in his work by treating Samson.

On the other hand, Lewis-Perry, MMA fighter turned actor, emphasised that their characters’ profound connection mirrors their off-screen bonding.

“I think the connection is so strong in the film because our connection in real life is strong, sturdy. We’d already established that whilst filming the first film, towards the end of it, with our brief interaction in that,” he explained.

Lewis-Perry added, “To get to share the screen with Ralph, as much as I do in The Bone Temple, what you are seeing there is two people who genuinely like each other. So, it never felt like work.”

While discussing his character’s bond with Dr Kelson, he continued, “I believe that Samson is seeking help; he doesn’t want to be what he is anymore. He sees that opportunity in Kelson and Kelson’s kindness.”

In addition to Fiennes, Lewis-Perry, O’Connell, the cast includes Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman and Emma Laird.

28 Years Later: Bone Temple is set to premiere on January 16.