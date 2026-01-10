Brooklyn Beckham vows to 'stay young' with Nicola in sweet birthday tribute

Brooklyn Beckham vowed to stay young with his wife Nicola Peltz as he branded himself the 'luckiest man' in a sweet birthday tribute.

This came after two notable moves, including a motorbike ride in which he appeared to copy his estranged father David Beckham, and reports that he he has asked his parents to contact him only through his lawyers.

Ignoring the ongoing family tensions, the aspiring chef, 26, wished his 'his 'beautiful girl' Nicola a happy 31st birthday.

He notably turned the comments on his post, seemingly to avoid questions from followers.

Sharing photos from their wedding day on Instagram, he wrote: 'My dear Nicola x happy birthday beautiful girl x

'I love you with all my heart and I am the luckiest man to call you my wife x

'You are the funniest and most hard working person I know x can’t wait to stay young with you baby girl xx.'

Brooklyn's social media update came after he was seen heading out on an identical Harley Davidson chopper to him.

Footballer legend Sir David Beckham and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham are reportedly embroiled in a feud with their eldest son Brooklyn, an inspiring chef, and his actress wife Nicola Peltz.

It has now been revealed that there was an exchange of legal letters between son and his parents-or rather, between their respective legal teams at Schillings and Harbottle & Lewis.

Brooklyn married actress Nicola in April 2022.