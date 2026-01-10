‘Gunsmoke' star Roger Ewing breathes his last at 83

Gunsmoke star Roger Ewing passed away at the age of 83.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of deputy marshal Thad Greenwood on the CBS drama series, breathed his last on December 18, 2025.

His family confirmed the upsetting news via an obituary in which no cause of death was provided.

The late artist discovered his passion for acting during his senior year of high school, when he appeared in a variety-show satire of Gunsmoke.

After a year in college and a stint as a lifeguard, he chose to pursue acting as his true calling.

Making his onscreen debut in 1964, the film actor first earned an uncredited role in the Ensign Pulver.

Then, at the age of 23, he first appeared on Gunsmoke in February 1965, playing a character named Ben Lukens

Later that year, Ewing would first appear as Thad in the third installment of season 11 and would go on to portray the young deputy and handyman for 50 episodes until September 1967.

That same year, he would land guest appearances on Bewitched, The Baileys of Balboa, and The Bing Crosby Show.

After his time on Gunsmoke, the L.A. born made a 1967 appearance in The Mothers-in-Law.

His last TV gig was on Death Valley Days in 1970, his final two film roles were in Smith! (1962) and Play It as It Lays (1972).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ewing switched acting to pursue photography, which took him to Mexico, Russia, Europe, and the South Pacific.