Bradley Cooper recalls ‘miserable' life in Los Angeles

Bradley Cooper reflects on living experience in Los Angeles

Bradley Cooper is looking back on a chapter of his early career that he says left him deeply unhappy, despite what should have felt like professional success.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the actor opened up about feeling isolated and depressed while living in Los Angeles in his mid-twenties, calling the experience “f---ing miserable.”

Cooper explained that moving to L.A. for work, including an early role on Alias, didn’t bring the sense of belonging he once felt in New York City.

He said the city’s layout and culture made him feel cut off rather than connected.

“I got very depressed,” Cooper admitted, recalling his mindset at the time. “I was like, ‘This is high school all over again.’”

Having attended graduate school in New York, Cooper described that period as “heaven,” contrasting it sharply with his time in California.

“Then I get this job that I think is going to be the holy grail, and I'm miserable,” he said. For Cooper, the problem wasn’t the work itself, but the environment surrounding it.

“L.A. for me, it was — I think for me at least — was the geography,” he explained, comparing it to New York’s walkable, social atmosphere.

He spoke fondly of how places in New York naturally brought people together, saying, “No matter who you are, you go there with a couple friends, like you just feel like you're in a cool place or a place that's vibrant.”

In Los Angeles, that sense of energy felt out of reach.

“L.A. — it's like if I wasn't at work, I was in that first floor of the house or my rental car. And that was it,” Cooper said.

Even with billboards and posters advertising events across the city, he felt excluded from the excitement, adding that the city felt “compartmentalized.”

That isolation fed into self-doubt.

Cooper recalled feeling as though others were enjoying life while he was stuck on the outside.

“If you're not in, you're out,” he said, describing the unspoken pressure he felt. The experience stirred insecurities he hadn’t felt since adolescence.

“And all of a sudden, it's like seventh grade, and I'm 25 years old,” he shared, noting the confusion of feeling unhappy even as his career moved forward.

Now 51, Cooper’s reflections offer a candid look at how success doesn’t always equal happiness, especially when personal connection is missing.