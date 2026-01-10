Kristen Stewart debuts as director at LA premiere with wife Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart kicked off the new year with a major milestone — and her wife Dylan Meyer by her side.

The couple held hands while posing for photos at the Los Angeles premiere of The Chronology of Water on January 8. The event was held at 2220 Arts + Archives and marked Stewart’s first film as a writer and director.

The movie also marks the first time Stewart and Meyer have worked together since getting married in April 2025. Meyer served as a producer on the project.

For the special night, Stewart wore a black-and-white Chanel one-piece swimsuit styled with loose black trousers and platform shoes, according to Vogue.

She completed the look with silver jewelry. Meyer opted for a white graphic T-shirt, black mini shorts and a Thom Browne top coat, W reported, pairing the outfit with burgundy tights and Doc Martens.

The Chronology of Water is based on author Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir. The film stars Imogen Poots and follows “a young woman who finds escape from an abusive home through competitive swimming in the 1980s.”

“After her athletic dreams are derailed, she navigates love, loss, addiction, sexuality, and her own self-destructive impulses while discovering her voice, and healing, through the transformative act of writing,” the synopsis adds.

In November, Stewart reflected on what directing taught her.

“That there are emotions that can diminish the point in environments that are not conducive to listening to women,” she told People magazine.

“I think maybe I always knew this, but you can't make a movie alone and when you find the right people to do it with, everything's okay,” Stewart added.

The Chronology of Water will receive a wide release in January.