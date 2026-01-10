Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow reunite at AFI Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gwyneth Paltrow were photographed together again — nearly 30 years after she once turned him down.

The Oscar-winning actor, 51, and the Goop founder, 53, reunited at the AFI Awards held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 9. The two Hollywood stars smiled as they posed side by side for cameras.

Their reunion comes years after Paltrow spoke candidly about their past on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May 2023. While discussing her dating history, she revealed that DiCaprio had asked her out when they were younger.

“Nope, never made out with Leo,” Paltrow said. “He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19.”

Although she did not specify her age at the time, a February 1994 photo of the pair at the National Board of Review Motion Picture Awards places Paltrow at around 21 and DiCaprio at 19.

Today, Paltrow is married to American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk. The couple tied the knot in 2018. She also shares two children — Apple, 21, and Moses, 18 — with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Reflecting on their post-divorce relationship, she told Drew Barrymore in 2020, “In a way, my relationship with Chris is better [now]. So, I do think that it can be done.”

She added, “I really wanted my kids to not be traumatised if it were possible. Chris and I committed to putting them first, and that's harder than it looks.”

DiCaprio is currently dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27. The couple, first linked in August 2023, recently rang in the New Year in St. Barths with Tom Brady.

Speaking to Vogue France in April 2025, Ceretti said dating DiCaprio is “something you learn.”

“If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed,” she said. “Because love protects and gives confidence.”