Baftas 2026 leave behind major A-list stars

Baftas 2026 longlist doesn't include these actors

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards are shaping up to be one of the most talked-about ceremonies of the year, with the longlists revealing a mix of big international titles and some notable absences that have left fans and industry watchers debating who has been overlooked.

The longlists were published ahead of the official nominations, which will be unveiled on Jan. 27, and the ceremony itself is set for Feb. 22, 2026, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

At the top of the list, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominates with a record-breaking 16 longlist mentions across major categories including best film and best director, led by Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance.

Other strong contenders such as Hamnet and Sinners also earned widespread recognition with 14 entries each.

However, the longlist announcement also sparked controversy among some fans, who pointed out that several major international films and stars have been pushed aside or left off key categories, leaving observers to question what it means for the British Academy’s selection process this awards season.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars left on the sidelines at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards are George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson and Julia Roberts, who failed to make the acting longlists, despite all three earning Golden Globe nominations for their latest performances.

Another example of a high-profile omission discussed in media coverage is Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters.

Despite being one of the most popular films of 2025, it did not make the longlist because it failed to meet BAFTA’s eligibility requirement for UK theatrical screenings.

This technicality left many streaming audiences surprised, and highlighted how awards qualification rules can affect which films are considered.

The upcoming final nominations will narrow these longlists down, determining who will compete for the top BAFTA trophies.

With films ranging from intimate dramas to global blockbusters, expectations are high, but the discussion around who’s included and who’s not will no doubt continue up to the awards night on 22 February.