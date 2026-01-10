Chris Pratt reveals unique holiday gift from Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is opening up about an unforgettable Christmas gift from his famous father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The actor, 46, appeared on The Graham Norton Show on January 9, while promoting his new movie Mercy. During the interview, host Graham Norton asked Pratt what it was like spending Christmas with Schwarzenegger, 78 — and the answer quickly stood out.

“His love language is giving gifts, that's for sure. He just goes all out with his gifts," Pratt said.

"This year, one was like a six foot by eight foot portrait painting of all three of my children and him as Santa Claus, and it's very lifelike and it's very big and it's him as Santa Claus and then the three kids peeking around the Christmas tree seeing him eat a cookie."

Pratt joked about what to do with such a large holiday-themed artwork year-round after Norton pointed out it might not fit everyday décor.

“Yeah, I'm not sure exactly what we're supposed to do with that for the rest of the year,” he said. “I think we'll have to break that out in November sometime. It's big, it's in a frame and it's a big massive [painting].”

Pratt has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, 36, since 2019. They share three children: daughters Lyla Marie, 5, Eloise Christina, 3, and son Ford, born in November 2024.

Arnold also gave Pratt another memorable present. “It was a very thoughtful gift, and he also gave me a pair of crocodile boots that he wore in a movie — we have the same size feet,” Pratt added.

The actor later shared Christmas Day photos on Instagram, writing, “Merry Christmas! Remember: presence over presents. Except these. These can stay.”