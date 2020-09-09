Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian sparks pregnancy rumours with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has sparked pregnancy rumours after netizens thought she revealed her baby bump.

The reality TV star was said to be expecting her second baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who she reunited with a few weeks ago.

Khloe and Tristan parted ways last year, after he was caught cheating on her with best friend Jordyn Woods.

Talking about the duo, they are quite on the same page after rekindling romance and are thinking about expanding the family.

However, Khloe is not pregnant just yet, there are speculations about the couple giving daughter True a sibling very soon.

Sources confirmed that the Good American co-founder and the 29-year-old basketball player "are both on the same page and are great at co-parenting together."

Khloe sparked pregnancy buzz after she posted a picture of herself clad in a flowy, black gown at the beach.

"Is she pregnant???" one user commented. "Baby bump?" asked another.

Earlier this month, Khloe and Tristan were seen spending time together while going on a hike in California.

A source told E! News that the two "were having a casual conversation as they walked together" and that "they seemed playful and very happy."

