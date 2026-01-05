Adam Sandler says he and wife Jackie have been ‘destiny'

Adam Sandler on acting, destiny, and wife Jackie

Adam Sandler believes that no matter how his life unfolded, one thing was always certain, he would end up with his wife, Jackie Sandler.

While attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala on Saturday, January 3, the actor reflected on fate, love and how different his life could have been if he hadn’t pursued acting.

Sandler, 59, was honoured with the Chairman’s Award at the event for his work in Jay Kelly, and during his speech, he briefly imagined an alternate version of his life.

He shared that he sometimes wonders what would have happened if he had followed in his father’s footsteps and worked as an electrical engineer instead of becoming an actor.

Still, when it came to his marriage, Sandler was confident nothing would have changed.

“I sometimes think about it, [if] I didn’t click that year and I did go work for my dad, what my life would be right now,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “First off, I’m thinking I’d probably still be married to my wife, Jackie. That’s destiny. Nothing stops that.”

He added with humoUr that their home might look a little different, joking they’d likely have “10 less bathrooms and [fewer] statues of me.”

Adam and Jackie’s story began on the set of Big Daddy in 1999, where they met and soon started dating.

Their relationship quickly grew serious, and by 2002, Sandler was ready to propose. At the time, he shared details of the moment during a Good Morning America appearance, recalling how nervous he was beforehand.

The proposal clearly struck an emotional chord, as Jackie immediately called her family afterward, and they could hear the celebration over the phone.

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and later welcomed two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, in 2016 and 2018.

Looking back, Sandler’s comments highlighted how deeply he values his family and marriage.

Even while imagining a completely different career path, he made it clear that being with Jackie was never up for debate. To him, their relationship wasn’t about timing or circumstance, it was simply destiny.