Michael Jackson's daughter Paris reflects on journey towards sobriety

Paris Jackson opens up about sobriety

Paris Jackson is opening up about the long and often difficult road that followed her decision to get sober, offering encouragement to others who may be facing similar struggles.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Saturday, January 3, Michael Jackson’s daughter reflected on her ongoing journey, making it clear that sobriety doesn’t automatically mean life becomes easy.

“Getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect,” Paris, 27, wrote alongside a montage of moments from the past year.

She explained that after being sober for some time, things became unexpectedly challenging.

“A few years in, it all got very very hard for what felt like an eternity,” she shared, adding that she had to relearn how to cope without the tools she once relied on.

“I didn’t have the same survival skills I was used to having to cope. I had to learn to live life on life’s terms.”

Paris, who stopped drinking alcohol in 2020, also spoke candidly about the mental health battles she continues to face.

“Treatment resistant major depressive disorder is a bitch, so is [PTSD] and OCD,” she wrote.

“If you’ve got this s*** or anything of the sort, you’re not alone. Hang in there and if no one’s told you they love you today, I love you.”

Her message focused not just on her own experience, but on reminding others that support and understanding matter, especially on hard days.

The post quickly resonated with fans and fellow celebrities alike. Musician J.T. Hiskey responded by sharing his own experience, writing, “Struggled with OCD my whole entire life. I understand it completely. You are amazing and so proud of you always!”

Influencer Crystal Pump praised Paris for using her platform to spread kindness, noting how powerful it can be to simply tell someone they are loved.

Several well-known names also showed quiet support by liking the post, including Taylor Lautner, Madonna, Lucy Hale, Gabrielle Union and former Dancing With the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco.

By sharing her truth, Paris Jackson offered a reminder that sobriety is not a finish line, but a continuous process.

Her message highlighted resilience, honesty and the importance of compassion, both for others and for oneself, along the way.