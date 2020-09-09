Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted that cover for his latest album "Tickets to My Downfall" was copied from  a photo he did not own.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Cleveland rapper apologized to the original artist and said he was in the process of replacing the album cover.  

"Found out that the album cover i released was essentially copied from a photo we do not own. I didn’t make this design so i apologize to the original artist. i’m in the process of replacing it right now," MGK tweeted.


More From Entertainment:

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'
Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem
Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane
Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Latest

view all