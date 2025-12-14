Lady Gaga's final concert in Sydney interrupted after sudden onstage scare

Lady Gaga stopped her final Mayhem Ball Tour concert in Sydney on Friday after one of her dancers fell off the stage in heavy rain at Accor Stadium.

The shocking fall happened during the 39-year-old music icon’s performance of Garden of Eden.

Videos from the show showed dancers moving to the front of the wet stage when Michael Dameski slipped and tumbled off.

Gaga quickly ran over to check on him and told her crew to stop and on the microphone, she said, “Just one second,” before leaving the stage to ask Dameski if he was okay.

Dameski was not hurt and later returned to the stage. However, the Blood Mary singer paused the show briefly so her dancers could change into comfortable and safer shoes.

The dancer later posted on Instagram, thanking fans for their messages and saying he was fine.

He wrote, “Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year,” while dancing to another of Gaga’s songs.

This was not the first dramatic moment on the Bad Romance hitmaker’s tour.

Earlier in the week, Ariana Grande’s attacker, Johnson Wenn, was removed from her Brisbane concert hours before showtime.

Videos showed fans booing him as stadium staff removed him from the VIP area.

After the pause, the Poker Face singer’s Sydney show continued without further problems.

Moreover, fans cheered as the performance went on, as her team did not immediately comment on the incident.

The Mayhem Ball Tour is now finishing its last shows of the year, with Lady Gaga performing despite rain and unexpected events.