Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
Web Desk

PCB mulls sending close to 45 players for New Zealand tour

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 11, 2020

The high amount of players going to the tour is expected to affect quality of domestic tournaments. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to send close to 45 players to the upcoming tour of New Zealand in late November, The News reported on Friday.

Sources told the publication that Pakistan ‘A’ team players will also be part of the enhanced squad as there are four-day games lined up on the tour too.

“An enhanced number of players will be in both squads due to strict COVID-19 regulations and protocols in New Zealand and the players and officials, after reaching there early, have to spend 14 days in quarantine and enter a bio-secure bubble before starting their matches,” the source said.

Earlier, the men’s cricket team had spent around a month in quarantine and isolation training camps before playing the Test series against England.

The increased amount of players going to the tour is expected to affect the quality of the domestic tournaments.

“The problem is that due to the COVID-19 situation if so many top players are sent to New Zealand, the quality of the domestic competitions will be badly hit,” the source added.

The source added that Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches are scheduled soon but the PCB is keen to send the 'A' team to New Zealand to give exposure to them.

It must be noted that the men in green are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against New Zealand in December.

More From Sports:

PCB not considering to give any role to Shoaib Akhtar: sources

PCB not considering to give any role to Shoaib Akhtar: sources
Mohammad Yousaf puts criticism of Misbah-ul-Haq 'in the past'

Mohammad Yousaf puts criticism of Misbah-ul-Haq 'in the past'
England to bowl in first ODI as Australia's Smith misses out with head knock

England to bowl in first ODI as Australia's Smith misses out with head knock
Steve Smith to undergo another concussion assessment before 2nd England ODI

Steve Smith to undergo another concussion assessment before 2nd England ODI
Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB contract offering Rs100k-a-month: report

Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB contract offering Rs100k-a-month: report
Shoaib Malik pens endearing father-son post as he meets family after long time

Shoaib Malik pens endearing father-son post as he meets family after long time
PCB demands report on Sarfaraz's refusal to play 3rd T20I against England

PCB demands report on Sarfaraz's refusal to play 3rd T20I against England
England's Dawid Malan topples Pakistan's Babar Azam as top T20I batter

England's Dawid Malan topples Pakistan's Babar Azam as top T20I batter
Wasim Akram laments over Karachi beach's littered state

Wasim Akram laments over Karachi beach's littered state

Sarfaraz Ahmed had 'deep reservations' against playing 3rd T20I against England: report

Sarfaraz Ahmed had 'deep reservations' against playing 3rd T20I against England: report
Misbah-ul-Haq says team on right track despite less-than-ideal results

Misbah-ul-Haq says team on right track despite less-than-ideal results
Novak Djokovic defaults out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic defaults out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Latest

view all