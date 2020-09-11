Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 11 2020
Marshmello, Demi Lovato to eradicate mental health stigma with ‘OK Not to Be OK’

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Marshmello, Demi Lovato to eradicate mental health stigma with ‘OK Not to Be OK’

Demi Lovato and Marshmello are back to the grind and have just recently released yet another uplifting song to their arsenal.

Following the success of I Love Me, Demi paired up with Marshmello to deliver yet another track focusing on self-acceptance, called, OK Not to Be OK.

With this new track, the duo aims to publically address the prevailing stigma around mental health, as well as its disastrous effects for the current generation.

Ahead of the release of the song, Marshmello addressed the true intention behind the song to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, and was quoted saying, "I think it's just such an important subject. I think a lot of people, about negative feelings and negative thoughts that are affecting them are kind of scared to bring it up, scared to talk about it.”

“When in reality, they’re scared because maybe the person won’t relate or the person won’t understand, when in reality most of time the person that you could bring it up to, will most likely has felt like this or will understand or can relate as well. So I think it’s very important to talk about it."

