Molly Mae, Tommy Fury reveal Christmas plans after split

Molly Mae Hague planned to spend Christmas 2025 with Tommy Fury as the couple reunited after months apart.

The Love Island stars, who share their daughter Bambi, decided to celebrate the day together and keep things calm and family focused.

Molly Mae admitted that she felt nervous about hosting Christmas at their home.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, she said: "It's actually hilarious we're hosting Christmas Day because I couldn't be any less organised for that."

The TV star further explained that the pressure did not worry her too much because everyone was relaxed, adding: "But do you know what? Tommy's family are so chilled and I'm just so chilled that I don't really think anyone really cares."

She shared that the day was more about being together than putting on a perfect event.

Molly Mae said: "I don't think they're really expecting much, to be honest. I think we're just all going to be together. We're going to have Christmas dinner."

The star went on revealing that cooking was shared between her and Tommy’s mother, with each taking care of different dishes.

Away from Christmas plans, Molly Mae and Tommy continued settling into their big Cheshire home, which they bought in 2024.

The couple often shared updates from the house as work continued inside.

Molly Mae also spoke about home changes and delays, sharing: "When I re do a bedroom I don't do things by halves, I want to make it exactly how I want it."