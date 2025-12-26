Osbourne family unite for Christmas celebrations after Ozzy's death

Ozzy's extended family of 14 members, along with two dogs, gathered at at Sharon's home

Sharon Osbourne got into festive spirit as her family came together in matching pyjamas to celebrate their first Christmas without Ozzy.

It comes after it was revealed that the family would gather at Sharon's Buckinghamshire property, where she shared with Ozzy before his death.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates at Birmingham's Villa Park.

Now, Ozzy's extended family of 14 members, along with two dogs, gathered at at Sharon's home, where the rocker is also buried.

In the stunning portrait, they all wore matching navy, red, and green tartan-patterned set.

It was a delight to watch Sharon standing front and centre as she cheekily poked her tongue out.

Also in attendance was her daughter Kelly, 41, with her husband and Slipknot band member Sid Wilson, 48, as they sat on the floor with their baby, Sid, three.

While Jack was notably absent from the image, he recalled during his time in the I'm A Celeb jungle that his father hated Christmas.

The star said: 'He would always be like, "We always buy gifts for people I don't even like. Why are spending money on people I don't know and don't like?"

'He wasn't mean on Christmas. He just wasn't dressing up as Santa. He was more like Ebenezer Scrooge, but not in the tight way. He was more like, "Meh. Who gives a s**t?".'

In December 2009, Ozzy confessed that he's also not a fan of the consumerism behind Christmas.