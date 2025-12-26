Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse from Christmas Eve celebration

Jennifer Lopez on Christmas Eve

Jennifer Lopez embraced the holiday spirit in a warm and intimate way this Christmas Eve, giving fans a rare glimpse into her festive celebrations with family.

The singer and actress shared a series of cosy photos on Instagram that captured the simple joy of spending time with loved ones during the season.

In the snaps, Lopez, 56, appeared relaxed and cheerful as she posed in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

She was joined by her sister, Lynda Lopez, and her 17-year-old child, Emme. The trio coordinated in matching striped pajamas, smiling as they leaned into one another for the holiday moment.

Alongside the photos, Lopez captioned the post simply, “‘Twas the night…,” capturing the calm and warmth of the evening.

She later added to the festive mood by posting more snapshots on her Instagram Stories, wishing her followers a “Merry Christmas Eve.”

The scenes reflected a quiet, family-focused celebration that felt both personal and comforting.

The holiday gathering followed another festive moment earlier in the season, when Lopez was spotted spending time with her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his 13-year-old son, Samuel.

The former couple, who share a blended family dynamic, were seen shopping together ahead of the holidays.

A source previously shared that the outing was centered around making the season special for the kids, noting that Lopez was attentive and involved while picking out gifts.

Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has often spoken about the importance of family traditions.

In recent years, she has continued to make the holidays a meaningful time, whether through quiet moments at home or festive outings with loved ones.

This year’s Christmas appears to be no different, as Lopez chose warmth, family and togetherness to mark the season.