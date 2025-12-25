Patrick Wilson eagerly eyes return to Broadway

Patrick Wilson, the Broadway star turned Hollywood actor, opened up about his desire to return to the Broadway stage.

Wilson, began his career in musical theater, working steadily on national tours and off-Broadway before emerging as a Tony-nominated performer.

In an interview with Collider, Wilson was asked if he wished to return to his stage roots, to which he replied, “Oh, it's ridiculous...I'm more than itching.”

“I've itched myself to… I don’t know — you can continue the metaphor. I’m like a dog that gets a hot spot. I've been trying. I really have,” he said.

Wilson continued, “I used to say ‘I'm trying,’ but I really wasn't. I actually have been trying for the past few years.”

Wilson gave his Broadway debut in 1999 for his role in The Full Monty. He went on to earn back – to –back Tony nominations for Best Actor in a Musical for his debut role and for role in 2002’s Oklahoma!

His early work also includes national tours of Miss Saigon and Carousel, Off-Broadway’s Bright Lights, Big City, and later roles like Barefoot in the Park.

He then became a global star through his roles in horror franchise Conjuring and Insidious. He has also starred in Aquaman.

While there is no news of Wilson’s return to Broadway, he is actively involved in theatre as a producer on upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Lost Boys.