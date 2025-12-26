Princess, Junior Andre enjoy Christmas celebrations with dad Peter

The siblings appeared in their elements as they posed happily in matching tartan pyjamas

Princess and Junior Andre got into the festive spirit as they spent Christmas with their father, Peter, and his wife Emily, following revelations about their plans with their mum Katie Price.

The TV stars took to Instagram to share heartwarming memories from the day with the family, including Peter Andre, his wife Emily, and their 18-month-old Arabella, and Peter and Emily's other children, Millie, 11, and Theo, nine.

'In these moments today, I am the happiest man in the world. Love you so much family. Merry Xmas everyone', Peter said.

This comes after Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, revealed ahead of Christmas that they had planned to spend the day between both parents.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: 'So, how I do it every year is split between my parents and this year, I will be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas morning at my dad's with my brothers and sisters there.

'And then I'll be going to my mum's for the afternoon.'

He continued: 'And then, yeah, probably just, yeah, spend the rest of the time there. Might stay there, might come back to mine, just depends.'

It also comes after Princess Andre confessed that neither of her parents have watched her ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries following a bitter fallout between the pair.