Holly Ramsay, Adam Peaty join festive family walk amid wedding controversy

As far as style was concerned, Holly looked stunning in a brown fur coat, while Adam wore a Christmas jumper

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty walked hand-in-hand as they joined her family on a Christmas morning walk.

The outing comes after Adam's estranged parents stepped out alone two days before their son's high-profile A-list wedding.

The Olympic, 30, and the model, 25, appeared in their element as they prepared to tie knot at Bath Abbey on December 27.

As far as style was concerned, Holly looked stunning in a brown fur coat, while Adam wore a Christmas jumper featuring the slogan 'Perfect Moment' on it.

Meanwhile, Gordon and Tana Ramsay appeared in high spirits, while their daughter Tilly, 24, stepped out holding hands with her boyfriend, Henry Farrow.

The Ramsays were also joined by their younger sons Jesse, two, and Oscar, six.

On the same day Adam's mother Caroline appeared downcast as she and her husband Mark were pictured amid the fallout with their son.

The couple nuptials date has already been fixed, but Caroline will not be in attendance.

Their wedding has become the centre of controversy after it was revealed that the couple had banned Adam's family from celebrations, with his father reportedly not even invited to his stag do.

Caroline was also not invited to her daughter-in-law's hen-party.