Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift this Christmas

Taylor Swift spent her Christmas surrounded by football, family spirit, and familiar faces as she showed up to support Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs’ holiday matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The pop superstar was seen arriving at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, marking another public appearance in support of her fiancé during the NFL season.

Swift arrived dressed festively for the occasion, wearing an oversized red leather jacket paired with a black skirt, tights, and her signature red lipstick.

She appeared relaxed and cheerful as she made her way through the stadium, smiling and stopping briefly to greet someone with a hug before heading toward her private suite.

Walking alongside her was her father, Scott Swift, who has frequently joined her at games this season.

The singer took her place in the VIP area, where she has become a familiar presence throughout the year while cheering on Kelce and the Chiefs.

Thursday’s game held added significance, as it was played on Christmas and marked one of the team’s final home appearances of the season.

The Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, with Swift watching from her usual spot among friends, family, and other guests.

This appearance continued a pattern of support from Swift, who has attended several home games throughout the season.

Earlier in December, she was seen at a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers during her birthday weekend, and before that, she attended a game with friends Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham.

She was also spotted holding one of Kylie Kelce’s young daughters while seated in the suite during a previous game.

Despite her frequent presence at home games, Swift has kept a low profile at away matchups and has not attended any this season.

Earlier in the year, she was notably discreet when entering stadiums, including a stealthy arrival at the Chiefs’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This Christmas appearance comes amid speculation surrounding Kelce’s future in football, as the Chiefs face the possibility of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

While rumours about retirement continue to swirl, Swift has previously been reported to hope he would continue playing, especially after last season’s Super Bowl loss.

Though she won’t be cheering from the stands during the postseason this year, Swift’s Christmas night appearance made it clear that her support for Kelce remains strong, even as the NFL season winds down.