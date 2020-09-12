Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 12 2020
Kourtney Kardashian slams Kim Kardashian for not giving the right relationship advice

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian's physical altercation with sister Kim Kardashian was out in the public to see after it was aired on reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Amid all the family drama, Kourtney recently dissed Kim Kardashian, revealing she will never go to her for any sort of relationship advice.

Kourtney said she feels Kim just loves to gossip and 'spill the tea.'

While talking about the sister she can rely to for advice, Kourtney said, "It depends on what the advice is for,” she revealed on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast on Thursday.

“[For] guy advice, I think Khloé [Kardashian]. But Khloé’s is harsh, harsh advice," she added.

Agreeing to the same, Kendall Jenner, who was also present at the video said, "Khloé is super harsh when it comes to relationship advice," to which Kourtney added that she has "no tolerance."

Jenner said that the sibling she turns to “does depend” on what she’s going through in her relationships. “Sometimes you’re like, ‘OK, this person I feel like could relate to the situation,’” she explained.

Kourtney then revealed who the person she would never go to for any advice.

“Like, I wouldn’t go to Kim [Kardashian] for relationship advice. "

However, Kendall had a different take about this, “I go to her sometimes if I need to be an investigator.”

She added, “[Kim is] like the investigator though. I call Kim if there’s tea. I’m like, ‘I need to call Kim because she’ll just vibe with me on the drama because she just loves the tea.’”

Kourtney then went to explain why she would not seek advice from Kim, “I mean, [Kim’s] the only one who’s married. So we probably should [go to her].”

