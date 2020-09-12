Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 12 2020
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Indian star Priyanka Chopra, who is very active on social media and currently in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas, treated her fans with a new hairstyle and the stunning picture has taken the internet by storm.

The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared her new hairstyle with sweet caption. She wrote, “New hair, don’t care.”

New hair, don’t care.

Priyanka’s new hair style is winning the internet shortly after she shared the post.

The actress, who is married to US singer Nick Jonas for two years looked ethereal in the latest picture.

Later, on her Instagram Story, Priyanka revealed that she embraced the new hair look for a live Instagram session with TIFF.

In another story, she wrote, “In Hollywood, and everywhere around the world, females need to be pushed into powerful roles, and that’s the only way to be able to get to the place that we want to be.”


