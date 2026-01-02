Melanie C spices things up on New Year’s eve with special medley

Melanie C made New Year’s celebrations even more special by treating fans to a surprise Spice Girls medley.

Bringing her A-game to Sydney, the 51-year-old songstress took the stage at the ABC New Year’s Eve 2025 Concert at the Sydney Opera House, where a massive crowd gathered for an all-star lineup, the midnight countdown, and a spectacular fireworks display.

In a moment that sent the energy soaring, Mel C paid tribute to the pop group that launched her to global fame.

"I thought it would be very rude of me to come all this way and not sing a Spice Girls song," she told the crowd, drawing cheers from fans eager to witness the iconic moment.

Sporty Spice delivered a nine-minute medley featuring fan favorites including 2 Become 1, You’ll Be There, Spice Up Your Life, and Who Do You Think You Are?, backed by a full live band.

The unexpected performance had the audience singing along as the night reached a celebratory high.

For the unversed, the Spice Girls (Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby, and Ginger) formed in 1994 and became a global phenomenon two years later with their debut single, 1996’s Wannabe.

Although the group went on hiatus in 2000, they reunited for a world tour in 2007 and again in 2018–2019, though without Victoria Beckham (aka Posh).

The five members most recently reunited briefly in April 2024 at Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration at London’s private club Oswald’s, where they performed an impromptu mini-set of Stop and Mama.

Prior to that, their last full-group performance took place at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympics.