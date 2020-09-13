Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke a major royal tradition on their wedding day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William are known far and wide as two of the most respectful royals when it comes to following royal rules and traditions. 

However, not many are aware of the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their happily ever after by breaking a major royal tradition.

According to Express, royal couples are expected to immediately jet off to their honeymoons right after their wedding ceremony.

However, the Cambridges chose not to do this, as William gave priority to his royal duties as a search-and-rescue pilot, which is why they planned to stay the night at Buckingham Palace, exhausted and worn out from the festivities of their televised massive wedding ceremony.

The pair eventually left for their honeymoon ten days later to a private island in the Seychelles.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton inspires Queen Elizabeth with her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition

Kate Middleton inspires Queen Elizabeth with her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition
Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was Plan B as Queen rejected earlier options

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was Plan B as Queen rejected earlier options
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Latest

view all