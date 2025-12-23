King Charles vows to work 'until the day he dies' despite hurdles

King Charles sent a stern message to anti-monarchists as he conducted the most royal engagements in 2025, leaving behind the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne.

Despite undertaking cancer treatment and dealing with Andrew's scandals, the king made it clear that his only mission is to strengthen the monarchy for future generations with sheer hard work.

Speaking of the new update, royal commentator Jennie Bond said, "The King is upping his workload to compensate. He is a man with a mission: to protect his mother’s legacy, make his own mark on the monarchy and then to hand it over in fine fettle to his son, William, when the time comes."

The monarch appears to be following the mantra of his late mother, who believed the Sovereign "must be seen to be believed."

No matter the situation, Charles keeps on showing up in 2025 by conducting meaningful engagements and royal gatherings.

Jennie told the Mirror, "Like his mother - who, aged 96, carried out her final public engagement just two days before her death - he will almost certainly be working right up until the day he dies."

It is also important to mention that King Charles shared good news about his health, revealing that after early diagnosis, effective intervention and his medical team's efforts, his own schedule of cancer treatment "can be reduced in the new year."