Bad Bunny, J Balvin finally put differences aside for epic reunion

Bad Bunny closes Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour with an unforgettable twist.

The Puerto Rican superstar sent the lucky concert goers into a frenzy with his surprise reunion with J Balvin.

On Sunday, December 21, the Monaco singer brought out the Colombian icon as the second surprise guest during the eighth and final show in Mexico.

The two powerhouses finally put their differences aside after years of tension by exchanging apologies and compliments on-stage followed by their live rendition of La Canción and other hits together.

"And now, brother, we are two men standing tall, representing Latinos wherever we go, and I wish you the best, may God bless you," Balvin, whose full name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, said to Bunny, 31, in front of the sea of people, packing the GNP Seguros Stadium.

"Thank you for those words. You know the feeling is mutual, I respect you a lot, I love you a lot, and likewise, if at any point I failed in something, I already apologised a long time ago,” the rapper, who real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, humbly responded in videos captured by fans.

"People don’t know, but we had a conversation several weeks ago, but we were waiting for the perfect moment to share the stage, and I’m glad it happened here in Mexico. Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico" he further revealed.

In addition to La Canción, the music titans performed Qué Pretendes, both included in the album Oasis, which Bad Bunny and J Balvin recorded in 2019.

This marked the first time the collbaorators performed together on stage since 2021, when they sang at a concert at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico.

Why did Bad Bunny stop talking to J Balvin?

Their friendship turned sour in 2022 with a dispute involving Puerto Rican star Residente on social media after Balvin, 40, called for a boycott of the Latin Grammys.

He claimed that reggaeton and other related genres were not being properly recognised by the Latin Recording Academy.