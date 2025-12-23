Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid to tie the knot soon?

Bradley Cooper expresses how serious he is about girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid love is blossoming day by day as their relationship is expected to take a much serious turn.

The duo sparked dating rumours in October 2023 after they were spotted together in NYC for the first time. Their romance has grown stronger than ever as they both now often make public appearances together.

According to the latest reports, the Hangover actor is aiming to tie the knot with the American model.

Sources claim that the 50-year-old actor has taken permission from Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid to propose marriage. He wants her mother to know how serious he is about her daughter.

As the reports of Daily Mail, "Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage. He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York."

It is no surprise that Yolanda is on board with the idea of her daughter becoming Mrs. Cooper. But reportedly, the 30-year-old model has also discussed about it with her father Mohamed Hadid.

An insider revealed, "Her mom, Yolanda, is on board, so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step; it's much more official."

"They are very close and he loops her in on everything."

Bradley and Gigi met at a child’s birthday party where their daughters were called upon as guests.