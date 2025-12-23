'Friends' famed Paul Rudd recalls audition that 'backfired' on him

Paul Rudd, Jack Black's Anaconda is coming out in theatres on December 25

Paul Rudd, who is one of the most important actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has spoken about his most terrible audition experience.

At present, Rudd is promoting his upcoming film Anaconda; a nod to the hit classic 1997 movie featuring Jennifer Lopez.

He recently did an interview with co-star Jack Black, where he recalled having the worst audition experience.

He told RTE Entertainment, that his most horrific audition was inspired by the legend Danny DeVito.

The Ant-Man actor opened, "I heard a story that Danny DeVito got the role in Taxi because he went into the room as Louie De Palma, jumped on a table, threw the script down, and said, 'Who wrote this?”

“He was already acting the part. When I was starting out, I thought, 'That's how you do it!'

The Clueless actor then went for an audition of a tough-guy role after being inspired by Danny.

He explained. "I took out a cigarette - it wasn't lit - threw it on her carpet and stubbed it out. As I left, I thought, 'I'm not going to get that part!”

Paul revealed that he immediately called his agent after the audition who asked him, “what did you do?”.

While laughing, the 56-year-old actor added, "She picked up and immediately said, 'What did you do?' The casting director had already called her and said, 'Get this psycho away from me!' That one definitely backfired on me.”

Paul and Jack's new film Anaconda is set to hit theatres on December 25.