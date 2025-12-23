Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s extravagant ‘Swiftmas’ preparations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly going all out for the holidays following news of their engagement earlier this year.

Sources told Closer magazine that the superstar singer and the NFL player are planning a joint Christmas celebration with both of their families, a festive event Taylor has reportedly named “Swiftmas.”

Because Travis, 36, has an NFL game scheduled for Dec. 25, the couple plans to celebrate on Christmas Eve instead. According to an insider, Taylor is already setting expectations high.

“Taylor takes Christmas seriously, so she’s already pre-warned everyone that it’ll be as extravagant as ever,” the source said.

The insider claims Taylor, 36, is spending more than $100,000 on decorations alone. “She’s spending over $100k on decorations – including a 40ft gold tree adorned with thousands of real crystals and designer baubles, life-sized reindeer and a replica of the Nutcracker scene in fake snow.”

When it comes to gifts, the Grammy winner is reportedly sparing no expense. The source added that Taylor may be gifting Travis a private island near the Bahamas.

“They’ve always wanted somewhere with complete privacy, and Taylor’s been searching for a few months,” the insider said. The couple is also said to be renting a $60,000-a-night villa on Musha Cay for New Year’s.

Looking ahead, the source hints that big life changes may be coming soon. “They’re looking forward to what may be their last Christmas, just the two of them – as they’re keen to start a family soon after the wedding.”

The couple is planning to take some time off from the limelight and spend it together in peace.