Sydney Sweeney reacts to Taylor Swift's song in 'The Housemaid'

Sydney Sweeney revealed her excitement at use of Taylor Swift’s I Did Something Bad for the closing credits of her new thriller, The Housemaid.

During the candid chat alongside costar Amanda Seyfried, Sweeney said the track was essential to the finale and that she fought to keep it.

"We were like, 'We can't lose this!'" Sydney told People. "We were like, 'You have to keep this!'"

Sydney believes Swift's involvement added cultural weight to the project.

“It brings generations together,” she explained of Taylor's song, "which is so fun."

Seyfried echoing her costar's sentiments revealed that both her and her daughter Nina who is nine-year-old are big Swifties.

Drawing praise from Sydney, Seyfried shared that the Fate of Ophelia singer is the common between the mother-daughter duo.

"That's so cool that you get to share the same artist with her," Sydney exclaimed.

"When it came on, we were like 'Ahhhh!' We screamed like little girls," Seyfried shared how the mother and daughter bonded over the 14-time Grammy winner's music.

"That's the excitement that Taylor Swift songs can bring."

For the unversed, the R‑rated adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel stars Sweeney alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

The movie released on December 19 in US.