Amanda Bynes shows off drastic physical transformation

Amanda Bynes stunned fans with drastic weight loss.

The 39-year-old revealed that she has lost nearly 30 pounds after using the drug Ozempic.

Bynes took to Instagram Stories Monday, December 22, to put up a paparazzi photo of herself.

She penned a note over the picture, "I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I’ve lost 28lbs on ozempic! I’m down to 152lbs. I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!"

The picture of the former costar of Emma Stone featured her dressed casually in ripped jeans and a Lady Gaga T-shirt. She completed her look with a blue handbag.

The Nickelodeon star updated few months back she was starting Ozempic with hopes of dropping more than 40 pounds.

She revealed in June that she was "So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures.”

For the unversed, Bynes, who rose to fame on All That and The Amanda Show before starring in films such as Big Fat Liar, She’s the Man and Hairspray, retired from acting after her final role in 2010’s Easy A.