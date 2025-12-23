Taylor Swift sheds tears as she closes chapter ahead of Travis wedding

Taylor Swift wrapped 2025 with an emotional video, saying it's the best time to close a chapter ahead of Travis Kelce's wedding.

On December 23, the globally renowned pop actor took to her official Instagram page and shared heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments of the last two episodes of The End of an Era docuseries.

In the video clips taken from the 5th and 6th episodes, Taylor was saying that the "parts of the era tour are the celebration of my family, and it goes back to my mother..."

Then the footage revealed that rehearsals were conducted by Taylor and Gracie Abrams. In the background, the Lover singer said, "There's an undeniable bond between friends who make music."

While bidding farewell to Eras tour, Taylor said, "This was the perfect ending. I am prepared for happy tears, but this is not supposed to make anyone sad. The only thing left is to close the book."

Notably, Taylor's beau, Travis, was also part of the Disney+ docuseries. The couple mesmerised the fans with their heartfelt interactions.

Swift and Kelce started their romantic relationship during the Eras Tour. They announced their engagement in August with enchanting photos.

There are talks surrounding their marriage, which is reportedly set to take place in 2026.