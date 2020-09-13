Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 13 2020
'The Broken Hearts Gallery' director claims Selena Gomez's breakups added to the film

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

'The Broken Hearts Gallery' director claims Selena Gomez's breakups added to the film

Selena Gomez's new film The Broken Hearts Gallery is gearing up for a release and in light of that, director Natalia Krinsky sat throuogh an interview and detailed all the singer’s contributions to this production.

Director Natalia Krinsky candidly gave her thoughts regarding the superstar’s past experiences into relationships as well and admitted to Insider, that they greatly impacted the film.

Krinsky began by saying, "She read the script a couple of years ago and really responded to it. We met and had an amazing collaboration where we spoke about breakups — she's suffered a few in her day — and she really had keen observations. That only enriched the script."

One of Gomez’s greatest contributions to the film was her understanding of how young women hang out together. "The things that establish those bonds of friendship are like sitting around your apartment and drinking wine and eating out of the same pot of pasta, just kind of hanging out.”

In order to keep it as real as possible, "We talked a lot about that. Just being with your friends. I made sure to keep that stuff in the movie."

