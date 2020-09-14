Can't connect right now! retry
CM Sindh says no local govt polls sans delimitations as per population census

Murad Ali Shah maintains that the LG election could not be held under the previous census of 1998. Photo: Geo.tv/File

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the local bodies polls in the province will be held after the delimitation of constituencies on the basis 2017 census, The News reported on Monday.

CM Shah, while speaking to reporters in Sehwan, said that the exercise of delimitation of constituencies for local bodies’ elections will be carried out after the population census is notified.

“The process of delimitation under the law could be initiated after approval of the census results by the Council of Common Interests (CCI),” he added.

Read more: Sindh local bodies 'cease to exist' from today onwards: notification

Noting that the LG election could not be held under the previous census of 1998, he said: “Local bodies elections will be held after 120 days of delimitation of the constituencies.”

The CM’s statement comes after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had recently said that LG polls in Sindh could not take place until a final notification of the population census carried out in 2017 was issued.

In this regard, Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was informed that it was illegal to even carry out the delimitation of constituencies before the publication of the census final report.

The four-year tenure of local government in the province ended in August after which the administrators were appointed to run the affairs of local bodies.

