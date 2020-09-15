Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry berated as they keep mum on Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

The streaming of the French film Cuties has caused uproar and sent ample flak Netflix's way.

Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also been getting criticized for striking a deal with the streaming giant in the midst of mounting criticism and calls for boycott.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were urged to address the issue and break their silence as social media users attacked them for not calling out the company.

"The Obamas and Prince Harry & Meghan have contracts with Netflix. If they really want to use their influence for good, they’ll tell Netflix to drop 'Cuties',” said one user.

"Silence from @Netflix employees Michelle, Barack, Megan [sic] and Harry on Cuties,” added another.

"Meghan & Harry have yet to speak against Netflix’s streaming of Cuties. To quote them: ‘If you’re complacent, you’re complicit.’ If dish-soap was enough to irk Meghan, then why hasn’t this?! Come on Meghan & Harry; it’s time to ‘unlock action and inspire hope’ We’re waiting..." said a third.

"One would expect Harry and Meghan having done their research before signing a deal with Netflix, the company who produced and aired the film “Cuties” - which is basically child pornography,” another chimed in.

