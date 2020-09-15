Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — Geo.tv/Files 

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif apologised for his 'insensitive' remarks delivered during his NA speech in which he credited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for having the Sialkot motorway constructed during his tenure as prime minister.

"Since this incident took place at the Sialkot motorway, I think it won't be inappropriate to say that this motorway was also built under Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's supervision by the PML-N," Shehbaz had said during his speech.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Shehbaz said he was "sincerely sorry" for his remarks that came across as sensitive.

"Couldn’t properly contextualize my comment during NA speech & it came across as insensitive. I didn’t mean it that way & am sincerely sorry for it. I’m devastated like all of u on this unfortunate incident. Hope Govt now provides security on Sialkot motorway 4 safety of citizens!" he tweeted.

Shehbaz's comments had been slammed on social media by the Pakistani Twitterati, who criticised the former Punjab chief minister for claiming credit for building the motorway instead of focusing on the crime and how to prevent it from happening again.

Immediately after his speech, federal minister Murad Saeed said that he accepted responsibility for the crime even though it had not taken place at the motorway.

Murad had expressed disappointment at Shehbaz's remarks, stating that it was unfortunate how the PML-N president was claiming credit for building the motorway and the forensic lab where the tests were conducted. 

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family
NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing
British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14

British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14
Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police

Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week

Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week
India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf

India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf
Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays

Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays
Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project

Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif
References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office

References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office
Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all