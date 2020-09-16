Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid is a proud aunt who gushes over her sister Gigi Hadid.

In an amusing post on Instagram, Bella tried to emulate Gigi's burgeoning belly, offering a rare glimpse at her pregnancy.

The photo that dates back to June 11, shows the two sisters cradling their tummy, while standing in an open field.

"june 11, 2020 ...two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying," Bella captioned the post.

This made a number of fans to speculate that Gigi already had her baby, given the fact that her mother Yolanda earlier revealed that her daughter is due sometime in September.

A fan commented, "Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby," wrote one fan while another said, "omg what if gigi's had the baby….. like we've been saying that she's due this week and its been quiet."

Gigi and Zayn broke the internet after news got out that they are expecting a baby this year.

The on and off couple reunited in December 2019, after a brief split and decided to start a family together.

