Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

After William and Kate, Prince Harry now feels ‘overshadowed’ by Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the tables may have turned ever since they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family. 

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex has been living in the shadows of his wife ever since they called it quits with the royal family and moved to the United States.

As per royal commentator, Camilla Tominey, Harry is encountering a number of challenges as he tries to grapple with the idea of living in a foreign world.

Talking to Daily Telegraph, Tominey noted: "I suppose there is this sense that now he is a father, he is approaching middle age, and he has changed as an individual, a great deal has happened over the past 12 months, how is he going to adapt to that period in his life?”

"There has always been this sense of him being young and fun-loving and cheeky-chappish and now he is maturing into a new role. He is in his wife's shadow in a way because he is out of his territory and in America,” she went on to say.

"I think time will tell how he will adapt to his new life in the coming months, because he is coming at quite a difficult time in his life - and he is posed with quite some significant challenges,” she added.

"Even with talks of Meghan pursuing political ambitions, where is that going to leave Prince Harry?” she continued.

"It's interesting when you consider that he felt overshadowed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he as an individual facing the prospect of being overshadowed by his American wife in America, separated from Britain. It could be problematic for him,” she said.

"So the Royal Family left the door open for them to come back if they feel they have made a mistake. I feel we can all agree that's unlikely it's going to happen."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'
ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list
Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint

Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint

Latest

view all