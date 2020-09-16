Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
KE increases load shedding in Karachi citing gas shortage

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

According to the KE spokesperson, temporary load management will be abolished with the restoration of gas pressure by SSGC. Photo: Geo.tv/File

K-Electric (KE) on Wednesday extended the duration of unannounced loadshedding in different parts of the city under the pretext of reduced gas pressure.

KE, the sole-power supplier to the metropolis, increased loadshedding in different parts of the metropolis, saying the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is not supplying gas at the required pressure.

Read more: Power ministry rejects KE's statement on fuel shortage

A KE spokesperson said that the power generation capacity of the company is affected due to the gas issue leading to temporary load management in some areas.

According to the spokesperson, temporary load management will end with the restoration of gas pressure by the SSGC.

