Gen Bajwa inaugurates Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex in Gujranwala

Gen Bajwa addresses troops during the inauguration of the Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex in Gujranwala. Photo: ISPR

GUJRANWALA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwalaon Wednesday where he inaugurated the Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC).



During his visit to the city, the army chief was briefed about the Central Command Formations' operational, training and administrative matters.



According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the BCSTC is aimed at "enhancing mechanised elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations".

COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness.

During the visit, the army chief appreciated the operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops, said the ISPR.



Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir were also present on the occasion.