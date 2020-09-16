Can't connect right now! retry
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with her new look

Reality star Kylie Jenner appeared to be a princess as she chose Bottega Veneta shirt dress and Italian designer's famous chainlink pouch purse to show off her stunning beauty.

Jenner had her hair parted down one side and let her lengthy brunette strands flow down her back.

The 23-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her grace and her latest designer-only ensemble.

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty captioned the post: 'bottega baby', referencing to the Italian fashion label Bottega Veneta.

bottega baby

The stylish lady also gave fans an inside look at the everyday essentials she carries in her handbag in a brand new video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday.

