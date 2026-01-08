'Ahsoka season 2': Disney+ signals 2026 premiere date

Fans have been waiting patiently for updates on Star Wars: Ahsoka season two—and now there’s finally some encouraging news.

It has been two years since Disney shared a sketch from Dave Filoni confirming that the hit Disney+ series would return for a second season.

Since then, updates have been limited, aside from reports that production wrapped late last year.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a new threat to a fragile galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.



There has been growing speculation about when season two would arrive.

Many fans believed a 2026 release was likely, but doubts surfaced after Ahsoka was missing from Disney’s earlier press materials previewing its 2026 lineup. That led to concerns the show could be delayed until 2027.

However, Disney+ has now updated its homepage for the New Year, listing Ahsoka as one of the series coming in 2026.

While no additional details have been announced, the update suggests the show is still on track.

That said, a late 2026 release—or even a last-minute push into 2027—remains possible, especially given the heavy post-production work required for the series’ visual effects.

Looking ahead, Lucasfilm plans to scale back on live-action Disney+ shows as it shifts focus to theatrical releases like The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter. Still, fans will see new animated Star Wars content this year, including a Visions spin-off and a Darth Maul series.

With no Star Wars Celebration event scheduled this year, more details on Ahsoka may arrive at Disney’s D23: Ultimate Fan Event this summer.

Season one of Ahsoka is streaming now on Disney+.