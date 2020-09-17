Can't connect right now! retry
Marwah rape case: Suspect's DNA matches with victim's sample

By
Talha Hashmi

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Both suspects — Faizu and Abdullah — have confessed to raping and murdering the five-year-old, sources said. Photo: file

KARACHI: The case of Marwah, a five-year-old who was gang-raped and killed in the city's Essa Nagri area, made important progress on Thursday after the fingerprints found on her clothes matched with the DNA of one of the suspects, Faizu, on Wednesday.

Once the police obtain the DNA reports, they will hold a press conference to share the details of the case with the public, sources said.

Read more: Women rush to buy pepper sprays, pocket knives post motorway rape incident

Both suspects — Faizu and Abdullah — have confessed to raping and murdering the five-year-old, sources said.

Faizu lives near Marwah's house and worked as a tailor, while Abdullah — an Afghan national —  used to pick trash.

Faizu abducted the minor girl and took him to his house's rooftop where both the suspects allegedly gang-raped her.

Read more: Second case of child sexual abuse reported in Muzaffargarh over 24 hours

Police arrested both suspects, according to sources, who revealed that the cloth in which Marwah's body was found wrapped in had been taken from Faizu's shop.

