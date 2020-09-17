Marwah rape case: Suspect's DNA matches with victim's sample

Both suspects — Faizu and Abdullah — have confessed to raping and murdering the five-year-old, sources said. Photo: file

KARACHI: The case of Marwah, a five-year-old who was gang-raped and killed in the city's Essa Nagri area, made important progress on Thursday after the fingerprints found on her clothes matched with the DNA of one of the suspects, Faizu, on Wednesday.



Once the police obtain the DNA reports, they will hold a press conference to share the details of the case with the public, sources said.



Both suspects — Faizu and Abdullah — have confessed to raping and murdering the five-year-old, sources said.

Faizu lives near Marwah's house and worked as a tailor, while Abdullah — an Afghan national — used to pick trash.

Faizu abducted the minor girl and took him to his house's rooftop where both the suspects allegedly gang-raped her.

Police arrested both suspects, according to sources, who revealed that the cloth in which Marwah's body was found wrapped in had been taken from Faizu's shop.

