Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Hollywood star Halle Berry has seemingly revealed she was dating her new boyfriend singer Van Hunt after she shared a snap of herself wearing a black t-shirt with his name on it.



The James Bond star turned to Instagram and shared the big news with the fans.

The 54-year-old actress, while posting the photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the name of R&B singer-songwriter Van Hunt, seemingly confirmed the speculations that she had a new beau.

The Oscar-winning star captioned the stunning post “now ya know” with heart emoji.

She also tagged new boyfriend Van Hunt in the Instagram post.



Berry had earlier posted mysterious feet pictures in July on her Instagram handle with caption: "Sunday, funday.”

Meanwhile, Hunt also shared the same stunning picture of Berry with the caption, “there you go”.

Halle has a 12-year-old daughter Nahla with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and six-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.