The top 20 tax-paying lawmakers of Pakistan

Friday Sep 18, 2020
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday released details of taxes paid by the lawmakers of the country in 2018.
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emerged as the highest tax-paying legislator.
Geo.tv has compiled a list of the top 20 highest tax-paying lawmakers from the FBR report.
Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had the most number of legislators among the list.
Here’s a look:
|Designation
|Name
|Party
|Tax paid
|MNA
| Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
|PML-N
|Rs241,329,362
|MNA
|Muhammad Najeeb Haroon
|PTI
|Rs140,036,660
|Senator
|Farogh Nasim
|MQM-P
|35,135,459
|MPA (Punjab)
|Mumtaz Ali
|PPP
|34,068,916
|Senator
|Talha Mahmood
|Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan
|29,210,399
|Senator
|Taj Muhammad Afridi
|Independent
|28,177,985
|MNA
|Omar Ayub Khan
|PTI
|26,055,517
|Senator
|Sajjad Hussain Turi
|Independent
|17,028,389
|MNA
|Shaukat Ali
|PTI
|14,660,476
|MNA
|Sheikh Fayyazud Din
|PML-N
|13,861,445
|MNA
|Saleh Muhammad
|PTI
|12,674,801
|MPA (Punjab)
|Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry
|PTI
|12,319,181
|MPA (Balochistan)
|Mir Akbar Askani
|BAP
|11,863,470
|MPA (Punjab)
|Chaudhry Arshad Javaid Warraich
|PML-N
|11,111,787
|MPA (Punjab)
|Sheikh Alla-ud-Din
|PML-N
|10,419,689
|MNA
|Shehbaz Sharif
|PML-N
|9,730,545
|MPA (Punjab)
|Aleem Khan
|PTI
|9,193,582
|MPA (Punjab)
|Hamza Shahbaz
|PML-N
|8,705,368
|MPA (Balochistan)
|Sanaullah Zehri
|PML-N
|8,320,023
|MPA (Punjab)
|Ghazali Saleem Butt
|PML-N
|8,205,935
(Note: The above list does not track how much taxes have been paid by parliamentarians as members of associations of persons (AOPs), as AOPs pay taxes as separate entities. Therefore, some parliamentarians may have been reported as paying lesser taxes than they actually do.)