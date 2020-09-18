Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 18 2020
Web Desk

The top 20 tax-paying lawmakers of Pakistan

Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday released details of taxes paid by the lawmakers of the country in 2018.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emerged as the highest tax-paying legislator.

Geo.tv has compiled a list of the top 20 highest tax-paying lawmakers from the FBR report.

Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had the most number of legislators among the list.

 Here’s a look:

DesignationNameParty Tax paid
MNA 
 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 
PML-N 
Rs241,329,362
MNA 
Muhammad Najeeb Haroon 
PTI 
Rs140,036,660
Senator 
Farogh Nasim 
MQM-P
35,135,459
MPA (Punjab)Mumtaz Ali
PPP34,068,916
Senator 
Talha Mahmood
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan
29,210,399
Senator
Taj Muhammad Afridi 
Independent 28,177,985
MNA 
Omar Ayub Khan
PTI26,055,517
Senator 
Sajjad Hussain Turi
Independent
17,028,389
MNA
Shaukat Ali 
PTI
14,660,476
MNA
Sheikh Fayyazud Din
PML-N 
13,861,445
MNA 
Saleh Muhammad 
PTI12,674,801
MPA (Punjab)
Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry 
PTI12,319,181
MPA (Balochistan)
Mir Akbar Askani 
BAP 11,863,470
MPA (Punjab)
Chaudhry Arshad Javaid Warraich 
PML-N11,111,787
MPA (Punjab)
Sheikh Alla-ud-Din
PML-N10,419,689
MNA
Shehbaz Sharif 
PML-N9,730,545
MPA (Punjab) Aleem KhanPTI9,193,582
MPA (Punjab)
Hamza Shahbaz
PML-N8,705,368
MPA (Balochistan)
Sanaullah Zehri
PML-N8,320,023
MPA (Punjab)
Ghazali Saleem Butt
PML-N8,205,935

(Note: The above list does not track how much taxes have been paid by parliamentarians as members of associations of persons (AOPs), as AOPs pay taxes as separate entities. Therefore, some parliamentarians may have been reported as paying lesser taxes than they actually do.)

