The top 20 tax-paying lawmakers of Pakistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday released details of taxes paid by the lawmakers of the country in 2018.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emerged as the highest tax-paying legislator.

Geo.tv has compiled a list of the top 20 highest tax-paying lawmakers from the FBR report.

Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had the most number of legislators among the list.

Here’s a look:

Designation Name Party Tax paid MNA

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N

Rs241,329,362

MNA

Muhammad Najeeb Haroon

PTI

Rs140,036,660

Senator

Farogh Nasim

MQM-P

35,135,459

MPA (Punjab) Mumtaz Ali

PPP 34,068,916 Senator

Talha Mahmood

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan

29,210,399

Senator

Taj Muhammad Afridi

Independent 28,177,985

MNA

Omar Ayub Khan

PTI 26,055,517

Senator

Sajjad Hussain Turi

Independent

17,028,389

MNA

Shaukat Ali

PTI

14,660,476 MNA

Sheikh Fayyazud Din

PML-N

13,861,445

MNA

Saleh Muhammad

PTI 12,674,801

MPA (Punjab)

Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry

PTI 12,319,181 MPA (Balochistan)

Mir Akbar Askani

BAP 11,863,470 MPA (Punjab)

Chaudhry Arshad Javaid Warraich

PML-N 11,111,787

MPA (Punjab)

Sheikh Alla-ud-Din

PML-N 10,419,689 MNA

Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N 9,730,545 MPA (Punjab) Aleem Khan PTI 9,193,582 MPA (Punjab)

Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N 8,705,368 MPA (Balochistan)

Sanaullah Zehri

PML-N 8,320,023 MPA (Punjab)

Ghazali Saleem Butt

PML-N 8,205,935

(Note: The above list does not track how much taxes have been paid by parliamentarians as members of associations of persons (AOPs), as AOPs pay taxes as separate entities. Therefore, some parliamentarians may have been reported as paying lesser taxes than they actually do.)